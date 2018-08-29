MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tabloid that kept Trump secrets faces losses, legal trouble

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confidential documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the National Enquirer’s circulation declined even as it published stories attacking Donald Trump’s political foes and, prosecutors claim, helped suppress stories about his alleged sexual affairs.

Despite claims by the tabloid’s parent company, American Media Inc., that its heavy support for Trump sells magazines, the documents show the Enquirer’s average weekly circulation fell 18 percent in its 2018 fiscal year. The slide follows a 15 percent circulation loss for the previous 12 months, a span including the presidential election.

The records show the Enquirer’s parent company lost $72 million for the year ending in March.

American Media did not provide a public response to questions from the AP. A company document obtained by the AP says investors should focus on its cash flows, not its profitability.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company