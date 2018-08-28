Student workers at Brandeis get their 1st labor contract

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Graduate students at Brandeis University in Massachusetts have reached their first labor deal with the school’s administration.

A tentative three-year contract announced Tuesday would increase pay for graduate teaching assistants by up to 56 percent over the life of the agreement.

It’s believed to be the first labor contract for graduate students at a private university since federal officials gave them the right to unionize in 2016.

Brandeis graduate student Ben Kreider says student workers are now “being recognized for the valuable work that we do.”

The deal still must be approved by the union, which formed last year. Brandeis officials did not immediately comment on the agreement.

Harvard University announced in May that it will negotiate with its newly unionized graduate students. But Columbia University’s administration has said it will not.

