Macron loses environment minister in surprise resignation

PARIS (AP) — France’s high-profile environment minister, former TV personality Nicolas Hulot, has unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio, dealing a blow to the lofty green ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.

Clearly emotional, Hulot made clear his frustrations at what he said was France’s slow pace of progress on green issues. The long-time environmental advocate told France Inter radio on Tuesday that he no longer wants to give the impression “that we’re up to standard on these issues and so I am deciding to quit the government.”

Recruiting Hulot to his government had been a coup for Macron. Losing him, just as the government is resuming work after France’s August vacation, will likely force a government reshuffle and provoke questions about whether Macron is as committed to environmental issues as he claims.

