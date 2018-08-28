Frontier Airlines to offer flights between Las Vegas, Mexico

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frontier Airlines plans to start offering nonstop flights from Las Vegas to the Mexican resort communities of Cancun and Cabo San Lucas.

With the flights scheduled to begin in December, Frontier will become the first U.S.-based airline to offer nonstop service from McCarran International Airport to Mexico.

The Denver-based low-cost carrier announced the new flights Tuesday.

The service to Cancun will be on Mondays and Fridays and to Cabo San Lucas on Saturdays.

Las Vegas was the airline’s third-largest market last year, just behind Denver and Orlando.

