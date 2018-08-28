Boston Herald to move offices out of Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Herald is leaving Boston.

Publisher Kevin Corrado told employees in a memo on Tuesday that the newspaper will be moving its offices to Braintree later this year. Braintree is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Boston.

The Herald’s offices have been located in Boston’s Seaport District since the newspaper left its longtime home in the South End in 2012.

The newspaper filed for bankruptcy in December 2017 and was later bought by Denver-based Digital First Media. Digital First owns hundreds of publications, including the Lowell Sun and Sentinel & Enterprise of Fitchburg in Massachusetts.

Corrado says in the memo that the move will happen between late November and early December.

Corrado didn’t immediately respond to an email on Tuesday.

