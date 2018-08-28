Best Buy 2Q sales jump, but outlook weighs on shares

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. reported its largest second-quarter sales boost in 15 years on Tuesday, helping to push revenue and profit beyond Wall Street expectations.

Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, jumped 6 percent during the quarter. But investors shrugged off the results and sent shares lower in premarket trading on a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.

The company has been struggling to boost sales as it competes with an ever-growing online shopping market. It has bolstered services at its stores while expanding tech services and even partnering with Amazon.com to sell voice-controlled TVs at its stores.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company’s profit jumped 16.7 percent to $244 million, or 86 cents per share, as revenue rose 5 percent to $9.38 billion.

Earnings before adjustments for restructuring costs were 91 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations for 83 cents per share. Revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts.

The company also raised its full-year guidance to a range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share, up from $4.80 to $5.00 per share. Analysts expect profit of $5.01 per share.

But the consumer electronic retailer’s third-quarter outlook fell short. It expects profit between 79 cents and 84 cents per share on revenue between $9.4 billion and $9.5 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect profit of 94 cents per share on revenue of $9.49 billion, on average.

Best Buy shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 8 percent. The stock has increased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company