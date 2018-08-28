As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space.

In the next few days, German competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi are both showing off production-ready electric sport-utility vehicles aimed at Tesla’s Model X.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV. Further out, Porsche is taking on Tesla’s Model S high performance luxury car with the Taycan.

The established carmakers need zero driving emissions vehicles to meet tougher greenhouse gas limits. China, a major market, is pushing hard for more electrics.

But the new models could also chip away at Tesla’s role as the global leader in luxury electric vehicles at a time when the company is consumed by multiple distractions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company