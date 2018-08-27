Nissan launches China-focused electric car

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — A Nissan electric sedan that is the first in a wave of dozens of planned lower-cost electric models being developed by global auto brands for China has rolled off an assembly line.

The Sylphy Zero Emission started production Monday at a factory operated by Nissan Motor Co. and a Chinese partner, Dongfeng Motor Group.

Automakers including General Motors and Volkswagen plan to release electric models designed for China starting this year. The government is pressing the industry to accelerate development of the technology.

Brands including Nissan, Tesla, GM and Audi sell imported electrics in China but their high price limits their appeal.

The Sylphy is based on Nissan’s electric Leaf. The Sylphy costs 166,000 yuan ($25,850) after government subsidies, or just over half the sticker price of the Leaf.

