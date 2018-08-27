New PM Morrison tours Australia’s drought-stricken Outback

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister has visited the drought-stricken Outback as he turns his focus away from his government’s internal drama.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison nominated drought assistance as a top priority along with national security and economic growth when he was chosen by lawmakers in his conservative Liberal Party on Friday.

His predecessor Malcolm Turnbull became the fourth prime minister dumped by his or her own party since 2010 in response to poor opinion polling.

Morrison flew Monday to rural western Queensland state, where crops are failing and ranchers are struggling to feed sheep and cattle after six years of drought. He has yet to announce any new initiatives to help farmers.

Online Circulars



