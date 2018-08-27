Hundreds of shipyard workers protest in Croatia capital

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of workers from two major shipyards on Monday protested in the Croatian capital of Zagreb over unpaid wages and working conditions.

As a union delegation met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the workers shouted “out with the management” and blew whistles in front of the government headquarters.

Earlier Monday, protesting workers left a dirty diaper in front of the government building to underscore their message against the management of Uljanik Group.

The workers agreed to disperse after the government promised to help find solutions for the problems in the company.

“We are partially content,” said Dino Sverko, a union leader.

The workers had traveled to Zagreb from the northern Adriatic Sea ports of Pula and Rijeka. They have been demanding their unpaid wages for the past two months and are urging the government to back a reorganization of the loss-making firm, which comprises the Uljanik and May 3rd shipyards and an equipment factory. It employs several thousand workers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company