Google’s search tool to help job-seeking veterans

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new Google search tool will allow service members transitioning to civilian life to include their military occupational specialty code to find jobs that match their skills.

The tool announced Monday is part of the tech giant’s “Grow with Google” initiative aimed at helping Americans get jobs or grow their businesses. The program also is offering transitioning service members, and their spouses, computer training.

In addition, when users are searching for a place on Android or iOS mobile device or in Google Maps and open a business listing, a “veteran-led” designation will let people know which businesses are owned and run by veterans.

The initiatives are part of Google’s plans to spend $1 billion on nonprofit organizations helping to raise education levels around the world.

