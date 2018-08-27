MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

General Motors and Caterpillar jump; Tesla and Pfizer skid

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $3.55 to $319.27

CEO Elon Musk wrote that he had abandoned an effort to take the electric car maker private.

American Woodmark Corp., up $4.65 to $89.60

The cabinet maker had a better first quarter than analysts expected.

Tilray Inc., up $9.58 to $53.44

The company said regulators in Nova Scotia gave it approval to supply cannabis products in Canada.

General Motors Co., up $1.74 to $37.69

U.S. automakers jumped as investors hoped the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a trade deal.

Pfizer Inc., down 82 cents to $41.58

The stock gave up some of its recent gains, but the company said an experimental heart drug reduced the risk of death.

Caterpillar Inc., up $3.83 to $142.04

Industrial companies fared better than the rest of the market on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.49 to $242.60

Banks climbed as interest rates turned higher.

Duke Energy Corp., down 82 cents to $80.59

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks fell.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company