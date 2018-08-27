French president announces new push for EU defense

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new push for European defense project, saying the continent’s security shouldn’t rely on the U.S.

In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron said “it’s up to us” to guarantee Europe’s security and therefore its sovereignty. 

He said discussions on defense cooperation should include all European countries and Russia, on condition progress is made with Moscow on Ukraine.

Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the roadmap of French diplomacy for the year to come.

