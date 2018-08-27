Blackout disrupts water supply on Greek island of Hydra

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency on the resort island of Hydra after a power failure blacked out the island and disrupted its the water supply.

The blackout occurred early Sunday, leaving the island’s state-run health clinic running on an emergency generator along with a handful of businesses.

The state of emergency was declared Monday and a navy ship provided support for the water system. Greece’s public grid operator said two more emergency generators were being shipped to the island.

The operator said the cause of the blackout remained unclear.

A short ferry ride from the mainland, the cosmopolitan Hydra was once home to late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and was the setting of the 1957 romantic movie “Boy on a Dolphin” starring Sophia Loren.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company