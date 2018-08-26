China ride-hailing giant Didi halts carpooling after killing

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing says it has fired two executives and will suspend its carpooling service nationwide from Monday after a woman was raped and killed by a driver in eastern China.

The company said in a statement Sunday that it will halt its “shunfeng” carpooling service at midnight. Carpooling is one of several ride-hailing services on Didi’s platform.

The move comes as the country’s largest online ride-hailing platform scrambles to address public safety concerns.

Police in the city of Yueqing in Zhejiang province say they arrested a Didi driver who admitted raping and killing a 20-year-old woman on Friday. The victim had been using the carpooling service.

Didi Chuxing says it has fired the general manager of the carpooling service and a vice-president for client services.

