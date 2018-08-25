MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge deals blow to Trump effort to overhaul bureaucracy

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dealt a blow to President Donald Trump’s effort to overhaul the U.S. bureaucracy, including by making it easier to fire government workers.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says in a ruling issued Saturday that key provisions of three executive orders Trump signed in May “undermine federal employees’ right to bargain collectively” as protected by federal law.

She adds in her decision that “the President must be deemed to have exceeded his authority in issuing them.”

Organizations representing federal workers had sued over the executive orders and applauded the judge’s ruling.

Trump’s executive orders covered federal employee collective bargaining rights, grievance procedures and official time use.

The White House had no immediate comment on the judge’s ruling.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company