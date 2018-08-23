US ‘deeply concerned’ after China denies US reporter’s visa

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Embassy says it is “deeply concerned” about restrictions on the work of foreign and domestic journalists in China following Beijing’s refusal to renew the visa for an American correspondent for BuzzFeed News.

Reporter Megha Rajagopalan was compelled to leave the country after her visa application was denied in apparent punishment for her work on subjects considered sensitive by the communist government.

China has given no details on the reason behind Rajagopalan’s effective expulsion and the Embassy statement did not mention her by name.

However, it said mentioned delays in processing foreign journalist visas, travel restrictions and violence at the hands of local authorities among its concerns. It said better access in China was necessary to “ensure reciprocity” for the open access Chinese media enjoy in the U.S.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company