Microsoft hopes to protect candidates without skirting laws

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Tech companies want to protect U.S. political candidates from Russian hackers ahead of the midterm elections, but could that free help count as an illegal campaign contribution?

That’s the question Microsoft asked the Federal Election Commission this week.

The company is requesting the FEC’s advisory opinion to make sure Microsoft’s new free package of online account security protections for “election-sensitive” customers doesn’t count as in-kind campaign contributions.

Microsoft says it’s offering its AccountGuard service on a nonpartisan basis to candidates, party committees and certain nonprofit groups.

Obtaining the FEC’s opinion could take a few months, but Microsoft says that won’t stop it from moving ahead with the service.

The company tells FEC it might also work with others such as Facebook and Twitter on coordinated election security efforts.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company