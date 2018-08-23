Markets Right Now: Stocks start mostly lower on Wall Street

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses in energy and health care companies offset gains in technology.

Exxon Mobil fell 1 percent in early trading Thursday, and drugmaker Celgene fell 1.4 percent.

Spam maker Hormel Foods sank 3.4 percent after cutting its sales outlook.

Williams-Sonoma jumped 10.5 percent after reporting results that beat estimates.

The S&P 500 index fell a fraction of a point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,688. The Nasdaq composite rose 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,905.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.82 percent.

