L Brands and Hormel slide while Williams-Sonoma jumps

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.33 to $72.94

The home furnishings and cookware company had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.

L Brands Inc., down $3.64 to $28.25

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret expects a smaller full-year profit.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.18 to $37.33

The meat and poultry producer cut its revenue forecast, partly because of uncertain trade conditions.

Honeywell International Inc., up $1.78 to $157.91

The industrial conglomerate raised its annual profit estimate again.

Cato Corp., down $3.68 to $20.10

The clothing retailer reported a weak profit and said it is unsure about its margins in the second half.

Synopsys Inc., up $6.02 to $100.69

The maker of software used to test and develop chips topped Wall Street expectations in the third quarter.

NVR Inc., down $36.89 to $2,658

Homebuilders slipped after the Commerce Department said sales of new U.S. homes slumped in July.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 7 cents to $1.11

The retailer said it is closing another 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores as sales shrink and losses grow.

