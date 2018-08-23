Facebook bans personality app on concerns user data misused

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused.

The social media giant said Wednesday that it banned the myPersonality app after it found that user information was shared with researchers and companies “with only limited protections in place.”

Facebook said it would notify the app’s users that their data was misused. The announcement comes after the recent privacy scandal surrounding political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

The company said myPersonality was “mainly active” prior to 2012, and it wasn’t clear why Facebook was taking action now.

That scandal sparked a wider investigation by Facebook, which said it has also suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company