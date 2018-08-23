British Airways to end direct flights to Iran in September

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Airways says it will end its direct flights to Iran’s capital in September as “the operation is currently not commercially viable.”

The decision announced Thursday comes after President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and began restoring U.S. sanctions.

British Airways says its last flight to Tehran will be Sept. 22, with the return on Sept. 23.

British Airways resumed direct flights to Tehran in September 2016. Service had been suspended in October 2012 as relations deteriorated between Britain and Iran.

Britain was among the world powers that struck the 2015 atomic accord. It, along with other European nations, have said they want to protect companies that continue doing business in Iran, but many have pulled out since Trump’s May decision.

