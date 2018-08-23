Britain to accept some EU rules in case of Brexit no deal

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britain will unilaterally accept some European Union rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the U.K. market in order to maintain stability if the country crashes out of the bloc without a deal, the country’s top negotiator said Thursday.

The details come in a raft of documents laying out government plans for a “no deal” Brexit and offering people and businesses advice on how to prepare.

The first 25 of more than 70 papers published Thursday cover everything from financial services to nuclear materials.

Britain says it will allow EU financial service firms to continue operating in the U.K. for up to three years — though it can’t guarantee the reverse will also be true.

The documents say “people and businesses should not be alarmed” by the planning.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was determined to “manage the risks and embrace the opportunities” of Brexit.

He dismissed alarming headlines suggesting the U.K. could run out of sandwich supplies and other staples.

“You will still be able to enjoy a BLT after Brexit,” he said in a speech in London.

Despite the upbeat tone, the documents reveal the scale of disruption to the British economy and daily life that could follow Brexit.

While the U.K. currently has customs-free trade with the 27 other EU countries, the documents say a no-deal Brexit would mean a much harder border.

For goods going to and coming from the EU, “an import declaration will be required, customs checks may be arrived out and any customs duties must be paid,” one document said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company