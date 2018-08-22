Ryanair apologizes after compensation checks bounce

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Ryanair has apologized after customers who received compensation for canceled flights complained that the checks bounced.

Europe’s largest discount airline says “a tiny number” of checks were issued without a signature because of an administrative error. Ryanair says new checks have been sent to customers along with a letter of explanation.

Ryanair says the problem involved 190 compensation checks out of some 20,000 issued in July. The company says “we apologize sincerely for this inconvenience, which arose out of our desire to issue these compensation checks quickly to our customers.”

Ryanair canceled hundreds of flights last year due to problems with pilot scheduling, and strikes have led to more cancellations this summer. European Union rules require compensation for canceled flights unless cancellations result from issues outside the airline’s control.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company