North Korea speeds construction spree ahead of anniversary

SAMJIYON, North Korea (AP) — North Korea is speeding up the pace of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of its 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country.

The Sept. 9 anniversary is shaping up to be the biggest event since Kim assumed power in 2011. Along with huge rallies in Pyongyang and the trademark mass games, Kim has deployed soldiers and ordinary citizens to erect buildings and improve roads.

The construction spree is intended to improve living conditions in keeping with one of Kim’s first promises, that he would bolster the economy so they would no longer need to “tighten their belts.” It’s also a demonstration of his regime’s power in the face of U.S.-backed sanctions over his nuclear weapons.

