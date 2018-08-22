Markets Right Now: Stocks open mixed on Wall Street

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run.

Retailers were in focus again early Wednesday and several of them were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Target rose 4.5 percent and Lowe’s jumped 8.1 percent after both released earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Hartford Financial Services fell 3.6 percent after announcing an acquisition.

The S&P 500 index fell 1 point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 8 points to 25,828. The Nasdaq composite rose 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,866.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 percent.

