Hoosier Times group cuts 17 jobs in south central Indiana

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The publisher of the Hoosier Times newspaper group says it will eliminate 17 jobs at four publications in south-central Indiana.

Publisher Cory Bollinger says lower revenues and sharply higher newsprint costs prompted the cuts. Bollinger is also president of publishing for Mishawaka-based Schurz Communications Inc.

The affected publications are The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, The (Bedford) Times-Mail, The (Martinsville) Reporter-Times and the Spencer Evening World publishing group.

The Herald-Times reports that positions were eliminated in several departments, including news, business and production. Employees were informed of the cuts Tuesday.

Some of the jobs were cut immediately, while some of the affected employees will remain in place for a short transition period.

Bollinger said the decision to cut staff was “a tough reality.”

The Hoosier Times continues to employ 173 people.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

