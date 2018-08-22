Casino earnings down 1.5 percent in second quarter

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos saw their second quarter earnings decline by 1.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos reported a gross operating profit of $154.6 million in the second quarter.

The biggest decline was seen at the Borgata, which saw its operating profit decline by 20.6 percent to just under $53 million.

The largest increase came at Resorts, whose profit was up nearly 64 percent to more than $9 million.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges and is a widely-accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City gambling industry.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company