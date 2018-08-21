UK says EU should weigh tougher Russia sanctions

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Britain wants the European Union to ensure its sanctions on Russia are sufficiently comprehensive in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain, using a nerve agent.

In advance excerpts from his first speech in the U.S. as the U.K.’s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt says Russia’s foreign policy under President Vladimir Putin “has made the world a more dangerous place.” He says the EU should review its sanctions and make sure “we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S.”

Hunt is speaking Tuesday morning at the U.S. Institute of Peace. The British Embassy previewed his speech on Monday.

Earlier this month the Trump administration announced new export restrictions on Russia in response to the poisoning.

This version corrects that the United Kingdom is asking the European Union, not the United States to impose further sanctions on Russia.

