Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, will try emergency landing

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport was circling over Connecticut before what authorities said would be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned airport next to Barnes Air National Guard Base. It has two paved runways, one 9,000 feet (2,700 meters) long and one 5,000 feet (1,500 meters) long.

