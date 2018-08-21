Moldova mulls new gas contract with Romania, not Russia

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s government says it will wait for a new Romanian gas pipeline to be built rather than extend a deal with Russian energy company Gazprom.

Economy Minister Chiril Gaburici told the TVC21 cable network that the economically-struggling nation, which relies on Russia for gas, will wait for the construction of a 120-kilometer (75-mile) link from Romania’s border to Moldova’s capital, Chisinau. Work on the pipeline is scheduled to start this month, with completion expected by 2020.

Gaburici said in comments published Tuesday that “we really want to have access to alternative gas as soon as possible.”

Moldova signed a contract with Gazprom in 2008 which runs until the end of 2019.

President Igor Dodon, who favors closer ties with Moscow, wants the current gas deal with Gazprom to be extended.

