Poland's president visits Australian capital and Parliament

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Poland’s president has met with Australian leaders on a visit that focuses on international security and trade.

President Andrzej Duda met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten at Parliament House on Monday before laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.

Duda began his Australian visit in Sydney on Thursday and will leave Melbourne on Tuesday.

Turnbull says the visit is an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including progress on a comprehensive and ambitious Australia-European Union free trade agreement and expanding bilateral trade links.

