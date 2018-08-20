A dog’s life: fitness trackers help put fat pets on a diet

PRAGUE (AP) — When Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek began jogging with his dog, Darwin, the three-mile runs were making the bull terrier sick with fatigue.

Hasek was surprised, thinking his dog led a healthy lifestyle. To solve the mystery, he strapped a Fitbit to Darwin and discovered he was actually only active in his presence. Otherwise, Hasek says, “he is lying, sleeping and doing nothing. He’s lazy!”

The businessman sensed an opportunity and developed one of the world’s first dog fitness trackers. His product is part of a growing industry of gadgets for pets that includes GPS trackers, automatic feeders, and ball-throwing machines.

The American Pet Products Association forecasts people will spend $72.1 billion this year on pet products and care, up 3.6 percent annually in an industry that’s grown steadily since the mid-90’s.

Comments

comments