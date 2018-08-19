Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn’t an option

Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that’s not an option.

In a tweet early Sunday after arriving home from a late night at a Tesla factory, Musk tells the Huffington Post founder that his electric car company and Ford are the only two American automakers that have avoided bankruptcy.

He added, “You think this is an option. It is not.”

Musk is responding to a letter from Huffington on Friday in which she called on him to take more time to “refuel and recharge.”

Musk conceded in an interview last week with The New York Times that he’s overwhelmed by job stress and has been working up to 120 hours a week.

Comments

comments