‘Crazy Rich Asians’ shines bright at the box office

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glitz has won out over guns at the North American box office this weekend as the gilded romance “Crazy Rich Asians” took No. 1 over Mark Wahlberg’s action-packed “Mile 22.”

Studios on Sunday say that “Crazy Rich Asians” took in an estimated $25.2 million from 3,384 locations over the weekend. The film starring Constance Wu has banked $34 million since opening Wednesday, far surpassing early industry expectations.

It’s a surefire win for the film distributed by Warner Bros., which cost $30 million to produce.

“Crazy Rich Asians” outshone Warner Bros.’ shark movie “The Meg,” which fell to second place with $21.2 million in its second weekend.

Wahlberg’s R-rated “Mile 22” opened with an estimated $13.6 million. It had a $35 million production budget.

