Malaysian leader tours Alibaba, meets Jack Ma on China visit

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese state broadcaster says Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma at the start of his trip to China.

The China Global Television Network said Mahathir on Saturday also toured the campus of Alibaba Group, the online shopping giant Ma founded.

Mahathir is making a five-day visit to China at a time when ties between Beijing and the Southeast Asian nation are being tested by the Malaysian leader’s suspension of multibillion-dollar Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.

Days before heading to Beijing for his first visit since his stunning electoral victory three months ago, Mahathir said Malaysia doesn’t need a Chinese-backed $20 billion East Coast Rail Link and two energy pipelines worth $2.3 billion. The projects have been suspended pending renegotiation.

