Albuquerque airport to get air service to Guadalajara

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque International Sunport is finally getting an international flight after nine years.

Volaris, Mexico’s largest low-cost carrier, announced Friday that would begin twice-weekly, non-stop service from Albuquerque to Guadalajara, Mexico, in November.

It’s the first international service from the Sunport since AeroMexico ended service to Chihuahua City in 2009.

Officials said the new flight would provide tourism opportunities and economic development. Guadalajara, which is one of Albuquerque’s sister cities, is a hub for flights to elsewhere in Mexico and to Central America.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company