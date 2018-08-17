MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Plant owner agrees to plead guilty after immigration raid

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee meatpacking plant where a federal immigration raid took more than 90 people into custody has agreed to plead guilty to employing unauthorized immigrants.

News outlets report James Brantley also agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion and wire fraud this week after the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station was raided April 5. Civil rights activists have said the raid may have been the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Court records show Brantley dodged nearly $1.3 million in federal payroll taxes over the past decade. A plea agreement shows Brantley withdrew cash to pay some workers.

The charges listed in Brantley’s plea agreement carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison and restitution. Sentencing hasn’t been set.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company