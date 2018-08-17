News outlets challenge Maryland online ad law

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — News outlets are challenging a Maryland law meant to fight foreign meddling in online political advertising because they say it creates unfair burdens on media sites that publish such ads.

The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association and several newspapers filed the lawsuit Friday challenging the constitutionality of the law passed in April.

They say the law infringes on free speech with required statements about political ads. It also says the law includes onerous requirements for them to turn over data on ad buyers to election officials.

The plaintiffs asked for an expedited court schedule because they say the state won’t delay the rules while the lawsuit plays out.

A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Brian Frosh declined comment, and so did the office of the administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections.

