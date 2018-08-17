Benjamin Smith new CEO of Air France-KLM, unions concerned

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — Unions at Air France-KLM voiced concern after the company appointed Benjamin Smith as the new CEO with the support of the French state.

The company said Thursday that Smith, who is 46 and was previously Air Canada’s chief operating officer, will fill the role by Sept. 30.

Vincent Salles, unionist at CGT-Air France union, said on France Info radio that unions fear Smith’s mission is to implement plans that would “deteriorate working conditions and wages.”

The previous CEO, Jean-Marc Janaillac, resigned in May after Air France employees held 13 days of strike over pay and rejected the company’s wage proposal, considered too low.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed an “opportunity” for Air France-KLM and expressed his confidence in Smith’s ability to “re-establish social dialogue.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company