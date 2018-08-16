MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Walmart and Symantec jump; JC Penney tumbles

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Walmart Inc., up $8.42 to $98.64

The retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter and said its online sales grew at a faster pace.

J.C. Penney Co., down 65 cents to $1.76

The department store cut its forecasts after it took a bigger loss and reported weaker sales than analysts expected.

Symantec Corp., up 86 cents to $19.41

Activist investment firm Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the software company.

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.30 to $45.16

The technology company topped Wall Street’s estimates in its fourth quarter and gave strong forecasts for the current period.

Best Buy Co., up 53 cents to $76.91

The electronics retailer agreed to buy GreatCall, a company that makes emergency response devices for the elderly, for $800 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.64 to $21.11

The Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s generic version of EpiPen.

SpartanNash Co., down $4.28 to $19.52

The grocery distributor lowered its annual profit forecast.

Albemarle Corp., up $1.52 to $97.06

Basic materials makers recovered some of their recent losses as metals prices rose.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company