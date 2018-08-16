MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Markets Right Now: Walmart leads early advance for stocks

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Strong results from Walmart and hopes for progress on trade with China are helping to send stock prices higher in early trading.

Walmart jumped 10 percent early Thursday after reporting stronger sales growth, including online. It also raised its forecasts for the year.

Investors were encouraged to see that China was sending a trade envoy to Washington, which would be the first talks between the two countries since June.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,837.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,440. The Nasdaq composite rose 48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,825.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company