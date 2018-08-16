Forests group halts plan to endorse Indonesian paper giant

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The main global group for certifying sustainable wood has suspended plans to give its influential endorsement to Indonesian paper giant Sinarmas after revelations it cut down tropical forests and used an opaque corporate structure to hide its activities.

The Forest Stewardship Council said Thursday that it had halted a process that could have enabled the Asia Pulp & Paper arm of Sinarmas to be readmitted to the organization.

The group said it is awaiting information from the conglomerate “related to its corporate structure and alleged unacceptable forest management activities” by companies thought related to it.

The FSC mark, a stylized tree, is sought by paper producers and other wood users as an endorsement they can use in the marketplace to promote their products as “green” and charge a premium.

