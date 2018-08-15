MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: People living in storage units had beds, curtains

Posted On Wed. Aug 15th, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials say they’ve shut down a storage facility where people were living illegally in rented units, some with beds, curtains and coolers.

The Inspectional Services Department, police, health department workers and firefighters responded to reports of people living in the storage units at CubeSmart Self Storage in the South End on Tuesday.

The Boston Herald reports officials were told by the CubeSmart manager no one was living there.

Police say a survey revealed several people using the facility as living quarters, one of whom said she paid $230 a month to rent a unit.

CubeSmart offers units similar in size to walk-in closets at 5 by 10 by 8 feet (1.5 by 3 by 2.4 meters) for $159.

It’s illegal for people to live on property not designated for residential use. A CubeSmart employee has declined to comment.

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

