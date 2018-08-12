Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $2.93

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.93.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s 53 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday it appears unlikely prices will continue to rise in the weeks ahead, however, and could actually drop slightly.

She says that’s because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay area.

The lowest average is $2.53 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The average price of diesel rose one cent over the past two weeks, to $3.81.

