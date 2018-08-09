Turkey to announce ‘new economic model’ amid currency slide

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government says it will reveal a “new economic model” this week as the country’s currency continues to slide.

The Turkish lira, which has fallen about 30 percent since the start of the year, dropped to a new record low of 5.43 against the dollar on Thursday before stabilizing.

The drop followed news that high level meetings in Washington between U.S. and Turkish officials over a detained American pastor concluded without an apparent resolution.

The pastor’s detention led to Washington imposing punitive sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and warning of possible additional measures.

The finance ministry Thursday that Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak would announce the model’s “framework” on Friday.

The ministry said it expects inflation, currently nearly 16 percent, to return to single digits.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company