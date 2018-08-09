MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says Nicholas was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy.

Hadfield says police responded to the casino-resort following a report from security, which had found contraband in a room.

Nicholas’ attorney, David Chesnoff, says his team is doing its own investigation.

Nicholas was arrested along with a woman. Court records show they have been released on their own recognizance.

Nicholas co-founded Broadcom in the ’90s and left the company in 2003. Recently, he has been bankrolling ballot measures in the U.S. that aim to guarantee certain rights to crime victims.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company