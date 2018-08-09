Rite Aid, Albertsons call off merger deal

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Drugstore chain Rite Aid and grocer Albertsons say they have called off their merger deal.

Rite Aid CEO John Standley said in a statement late Wednesday that after hearing the views of shareholders, Rite Aid is “committed to moving forward and executing our strategic plan as a standalone company.”

As a result, a special meeting of Rite Aid shareholders that was due to vote on the deal on Aug. 9 has been canceled.

Albertsons, which is privately owned and operates grocery chain Safeway, among others, announced in February a plan to buy Rite Aid’s more than 2,500 drugstores. The grocer offered either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than one Albertsons share for every 10 Rite Aid shares.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company