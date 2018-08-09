KFC incident with deaf woman leads to sensitivity training

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The management company of 270 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises nationwide has agreed to provide sensitivity training at those outlets following a May incident at a KFC in Mississippi in which a deaf woman felt she was being mocked.

The Clarion Ledger reports Disability Rights Mississippi, a nonprofit corporation that advocates for people with disabilities, said it reached an agreement on behalf of Bobbie Cole, of Byram, Mississippi, with Canada-based Franchise Management Inc. That company operates the fast-food franchises.

Cole, who is deaf but can read lips, said she was made fun of by KFC employees while trying to order food at a Jackson area drive-thru.

FMI spokesman Tyler Langdon said in an email to the newspaper that sensitivity training will be conducted at its restaurants.

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

