Ex-Hearst Newspaper chief Robert Danzig dies at 85

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Hearst Newspapers CEO Robert J. Danzig has died at after a long illness. He was 85.

Hearst says Danzig died in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, om Wednesday.

The company says Danzig rose from tough beginnings as a foster child to become the head of Hearst Newspapers in 1977, a post he held until 1997. The newspaper division acquired the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and several community newspapers under Danzig’s leadership. It grew to become the seventh largest newspaper company in the U.S., with a daily circulation of more than 1.3 million.

After Danzig retired in 1998, he wrote several books about foster children, social workers and foster parents, inspired by his own childhood. Hearst says Danzig’s parents divorced during the Great Depression and abandoned him at the age of 2.

